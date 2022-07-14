Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Downgraded by Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$56.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

SU stock opened at C$39.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$54.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.90 and a 12-month high of C$53.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.70.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

