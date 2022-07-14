Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 72,622 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $26,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,132,000 after buying an additional 3,783,176 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after buying an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,365,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,446,000 after buying an additional 2,376,283 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 618,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,389,100. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

