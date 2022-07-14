Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s current price.

SNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 1,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,845. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,639,812.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,288.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,207 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

