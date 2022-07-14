Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $194.18 on Monday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $191.33 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day moving average of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

