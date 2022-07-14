Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,386. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.45.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

