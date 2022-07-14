Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 611 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after purchasing an additional 272,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,956,000 after acquiring an additional 504,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,355. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

