Strategic Investment Advisors MI Sells 301 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 283,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,680,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,893. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

