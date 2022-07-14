Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

VBK stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.82. 51,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,895. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

