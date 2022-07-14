Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $1.54 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after acquiring an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $20,145,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.73. 73,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

