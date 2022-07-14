Strategic Investment Advisors MI Decreases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,406,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $248,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,892. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

