StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.20

Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.20 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 1696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.51. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.70 million. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 7,021 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $561,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,163. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.