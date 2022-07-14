Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $129.51. 154,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,689,068. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

