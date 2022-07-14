Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 11,875 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 37,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 533,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. 94,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,486. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.