Stone Point Wealth LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 244,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
