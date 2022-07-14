Stone Point Wealth LLC Invests $379,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 244,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,097. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

