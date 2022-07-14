Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.4% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.66. 90,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

