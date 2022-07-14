Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.23. 313,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387,373. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

