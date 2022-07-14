Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,873,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,432 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,087,911 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15.

