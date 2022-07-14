Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 856 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,365,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,400. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $68.64.

