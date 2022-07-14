Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 4,369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 10,087,911 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15.

