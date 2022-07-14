Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.8% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in American Express by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,447 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.30 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.