Stone Point Wealth LLC Acquires 11,875 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 533,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 288,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMJ traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.74. 94,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.16.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

