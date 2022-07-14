StockNews.com Upgrades WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.25.

NASDAQ:WSFS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

