StockNews.com Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Buy

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

WB has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target for the company. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of WB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.53. 678,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,430. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

