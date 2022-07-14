StockNews.com Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Buy”

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
NVEC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $80.03.
NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%.
NVE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVE (NVEC)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.