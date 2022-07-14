StockNews.com Upgrades NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to “Buy”

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

NVEC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $80.03.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NVE by 97.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVE by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVE during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

