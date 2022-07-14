StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.53.

IQV stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.18. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 12.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,225,000 after acquiring an additional 189,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

