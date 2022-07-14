StockNews.com Downgrades ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) to Sell

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
NYSE:PRA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 208,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
