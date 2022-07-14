StockNews.com Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Hold

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $841.50.

EQIX stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $625.89. 390,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $659.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $707.54.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

