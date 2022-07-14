Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after buying an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.78.

Shares of INTU traded down $5.55 on Thursday, reaching $377.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $465.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

