Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 72,950 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72,950 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $69.85. 401,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average of $110.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

