Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 199 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Investments LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.21. 43,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

