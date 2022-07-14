Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,296 shares of company stock worth $9,026,298. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.39. The company had a trading volume of 438,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,162,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.