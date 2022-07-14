Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 28,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 89.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

