Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,670. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

