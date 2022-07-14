Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $255,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Dover by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.88. 9,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,818. Dover Co. has a one year low of $117.17 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.95.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $166.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

