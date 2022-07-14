Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 464 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after acquiring an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.98. The stock had a trading volume of 425,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,819,011. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.06 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

