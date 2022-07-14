Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 11,295 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,947,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

