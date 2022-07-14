Stifel Nicolaus Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$93.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$102.33.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$1.84 on Wednesday, hitting C$78.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,824. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$96.43. The company has a market cap of C$140.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.