Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €130.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($132.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($102.00) price objective on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($120.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($115.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR:SAP opened at €85.41 ($85.41) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €91.05 and its 200-day moving average is €101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of €84.28 ($84.28) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($129.74). The firm has a market cap of $100.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.42.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

