Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.02. 9,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,782. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

