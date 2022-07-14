State Street (STT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) recently:

7/13/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00.

7/12/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $101.00 to $91.00.

7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50.

7/6/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00.

6/2/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 2,661,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,013. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

