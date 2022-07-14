State Street (STT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of State Street (NYSE: STT) recently:
- 7/13/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $65.00.
- 7/12/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $101.00 to $91.00.
- 7/11/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $74.50.
- 7/6/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/24/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/14/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00.
- 6/2/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $80.00.
Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 2,661,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,013. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
