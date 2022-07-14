State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $91.00 at UBS Group

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.21.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $60.94 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in State Street by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in State Street by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,277,000 after buying an additional 1,293,980 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

