Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.81

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.83, with a volume of 14139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $642.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,397,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,143,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.