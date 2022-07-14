STAG Industrial, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

STAG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,527. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in STAG Industrial by 312.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

