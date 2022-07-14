Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $612.00 million-$618.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.99 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.07.

NYSE CXM opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 31,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $332,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 530,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,039 shares of company stock worth $1,675,380 over the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 290.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 396.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,114 shares during the period. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

