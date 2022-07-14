Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after buying an additional 109,115 shares during the period. Finally, HHR Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. HHR Asset Management LLC now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $46,040.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,705.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,646 shares of company stock worth $129,511 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,888. The stock has a market cap of $845.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCAT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

