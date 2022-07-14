Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

