Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Elastic stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. 11,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,118. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,017.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

