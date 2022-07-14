Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $57.19. 5,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.51. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.61. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $171,530. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.