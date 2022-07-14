Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.75.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,190. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average of $103.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

